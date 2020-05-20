‘Cowboys for Trump’ leader chided for ‘dead Democrat’ remark

But by late Tuesday, a clip of the first part of Griffin’s comments circulated among Democrats who called for Griffin to resign from the Otero County Commission.

“The County Commissioner’s comment is despicable, indefensible, and un-American,” Democratic New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf tweeted Tuesday. “He represents Rs, Ds, and Independents. He should immediately apologize and resign.”

Democratic Party of New Mexico chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement Griffin’s comments had no place in the state’s political discourse.

“Commissioner Griffin should resign his position immediately,” she said. “It is also incumbent upon every single Republican holding or running for elected office in New Mexico to strongly denounce his comments and join our call for his resignation.”

Griffin told The Associated Press he was speaking about politically killing the Democratic progressive agenda and wasn’t inciting violence.

“I absolutely don’t want to harm anybody,” Griffin told The AP. “I don’t agree with the Democrat platform.”

Griffin said he would not resign because he felt he did nothing wrong and was only speaking his mind.

In October, New Mexico’s Democratic state auditor said he was investigating a travel reimbursement to Griffin in his capacity as an Otero County commissioner. The Office of the State Auditor said it’s examining whether the reimbursement to Griffin violated state law.

Griffin traveled to Washington in part to attend a Sept. 12 conference with representatives from Western states. A travel voucher listed a meeting with Trump as the reason for the expense.