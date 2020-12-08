‘Don't wait until it hits close to home to take it serious’: Woman shares experience losing father to COVID-19

"We're seeing our community fall, and we have no way to help them,” she added.

People who aren’t in April’s line of work are unaware of its effects.

"I've spent a lot of time crying to my family. I've had a hard time dealing with watching patients pass, and I'm not sure if a lot of people know this, but most of the time families cannot be there,” she said.

April said her dad was one of those people who she could talk to.

"This whole experience with my dad had been a little surreal and definitely unexpected,” she said. "My dad has never really had any major health issues, in fact, my dad has been a pretty active 72-year-old."

Leroy battled with the virus for a month before passing.

"It was torture not being able to be with our own dad, by his side, and knowing that he had to be on Thanksgiving by himself, his birthday by himself, and there's absolutely nothing we could do about it,” said Brandon Crespin, Leroy’s son.

"It was a nightmare the entire time,” he added.

The Crespin’s want to let people know that this virus should be taken seriously.

"A lot of us health care workers are watching our friends and families sometimes laugh it off as a hoax. They don't want to protect themselves or their family members. I think everyone has their own opinion of it, but what I can say is, working with it, I would say take it as serious as you can. Right now, our hospitals are overwhelmed and there's not enough beds. There's no staff. There's staff falling sick. We're all exhausted from working with it, but being on the opposite side, watching my loved one, my father, die from it has just made me feel even more so that I want to share that message that, don't wait until it hits close to home to take it serious,” April said.