‘Game of Thrones’ series finale not allowed to be screened at George R.R. Martin’s theater
Kai Porter
May 07, 2019 06:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — There are just two more episodes left in the final season of "Game of Thrones" on HBO. Most would think a historic movie theater in Santa Fe owned by George R.R. Martin would be screening the series finale. But it turns out, that won’t be happening.
Martin wrote the books that the popular series is based on. The Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe posted on its Facebook page, "…we are sorry to report that we will unfortunately not be able to screen the Game of Thrones finale here at the Cocteau."
"Our trusty staff at Jean Cocteau Cinema obviously are disappointed that they're not going to be allowed to stream the season finale of season 8," said Elias Gallegos, film and media director for Martin.
He said the theater streamed the final season's premiere during a free screening for fans last month and it usually screens the season finales too. HBO didn't give the theater permission this time around. The reason why is as much of a mystery as how the show will end.
"They just said no,” said Gallegos. “And so we'll have to have our own private home parties and enjoy it like the rest of the fans out there."
Gallegos said there's no real life drama because of the network's decision.
“George has a great relationship with HBO,” said Gallegos. “He's got a lot of things in the works coming and so as diligently as he is working on that book there's a lot to come from George R.R. Martin."
According to reports, HBO is currently working on three ‘Game of Thrones’ spin offs.
