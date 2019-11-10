‘He had his hardships’: Lobo football players speak out on death of fellow teammate, Nahje Flowers

"The brotherhood and bond that these players share amongst themselves. You know I said that Friday at the memorial,” Davie added.

Lobo defensive lineman Aaron Blackwell plays the same position that Flowers did.

"It's not like you even have to call to hang out it's like you're going to hang out with each other no matter what whether you want to or not,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said Flowers had a big personality on the team.

"He was insane. You know what I mean? He was a guy that when you took out, you had to keep an eye on just because you didn't know what he was going to do. Just hilarious. I mean, he could make a joke out of anything," he said.

"Nahje's always had— he's had a rough past. You know, like a lot of guys that come from rough areas. He had a rough life before this,” Blackwell added.

The cause of Flowers’ death has still not been disclosed.

"He was always dealing with, you know, he had his hardships and that's his own personal thing going on, you know. But, the consensus was he's getting better, he's getting better. Always getting better. Never know what's going on in someone's life, you know?" Blackwell said.

Coach Davie said the team is focused on finding a way to move forward and deal with their grief together.

Players said they will be playing for Flowers as they look forward.

"And the beauty of sports is, you know, we got this opportunity where you can change. Doesn't matter where you come from, it's where you go,” Blackwell said.

Flowers was accused of keying a car in a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot. He was due in court last week.

Those charges have since been dropped.