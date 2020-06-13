‘He taught us unconditional love’: Community remembers 7-year-old who was shot and killed | KOB 4
‘He taught us unconditional love’: Community remembers 7-year-old who was shot and killed

Kai Porter
Created: June 13, 2020 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The community gathered along Ventana Village Road in northwest Albuquerque Saturday morning to honor the life of a first grader who was shot last weekend.

Police said 7-year-old Mikey Betz was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest at his home.  The shooting is still under investigation.

Community members created a memorial rock garden and tied green ribbons—Mikey’s favorite color—to the fence in his honor.

His best friend, Lily McDonald, attended to the memorial. She said the two became friends in kindergarten.

 "I want people to know of how loving he was and how caring he was. He was very kind and loved to share,” she said.

Mikey’s parents were also present, but declined an interview. His cousin, Skye Betz, shared what she’ll miss the most about Mikey.

"We loved to play games all day, we loved to go out back and play, we would love to play with his neighbors, we loved to do all kinds of things with each other,” she said.

Mikey, who had autism, wanted to grow up to become a teacher, but his teachers at Ventana Ranch Elementary School said he already was.

"We taught us. He was really the teacher, and although his life was just seven years, he did a lot of teaching. He taught us compassion, he taught us kindness, he taught us unconditional love,” said Cyndee Deblassie, Mikey’s special education teacher.

"There was not a day that he didn't have a big smile on his face, when somebody didn't receive a hug from him, a high five, a fist bump. He radiated pure innocence,” said Marina Delgado, Mikey’s educational assistant.

While police haven’t revealed how Mikey was killed, Saturday morning was about reflecting how he lived.

Organizers of the memorial collected Hot Wheels, Mikey’s favorite toy, to donate to the New Mexico Autism Society in his name.

"He was the kindest, sweetest, most loving child, and would literally walk through the halls, everybody knew who he was, he just wanted to be around everybody and as he always said 'share the love,’” said Mikey’s teacher, Taylor Yagow.


