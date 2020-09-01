‘I think there's a strong case there’: Legal expert offers analysis on Elijah Amos shooting case | KOB 4
‘I think there's a strong case there’: Legal expert offers analysis on Elijah Amos shooting case

Megan Abundis
Created: September 01, 2020 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Elijah Amos, 19, is behind bars Tuesday night after police arrested him for reportedly shooting and killing a man over a bicycle back in January 2019. The shooting took place outside the Central Grill restaurant near Old Town.

Police have gathered a great deal of evidence in Amos’ case, but the question of whether it will hold up in court still remains.

Britany Schaffer, a defense attorney, offered her analysis on the case.

"I think there's a strong case there,” she said.

Schaffer said that’s as long as the anonymous sources add up and the search warrants and collection of evidence were carried out lawfully.

“There's a lot to unpack in this arrest warrant,” she explained. “Between the eyewitness statements, two concerned citizens and various other search warrants that are also going to be needed to determine the validity of them,  I think probably the most interesting of them will be the Facebook search warrant because there's a lot of self-incriminating information in that."

Police said Amos’ Facebook page turned up more than 1,000 pages of information, including messages that were sent two days after the victim, Isaac Candelaria, was shot.

The conversation begins with someone asking Amos what happened followed by a reply from Amos that said he couldn’t talk and wanted to get out of state. That’s because at that time, police suggested he was still hiding in the Bosque.

Police said the two start talking about weapons and how Amos doesn’t have a gun anymore because it has “two bodies” on it.

Amos discussed how he evaded the police then finally asks the recipient of the messages to delete the conversation.

"I think we need to say what those messages say, not just a summary in how to weigh them,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer suggests the arrest warrant alludes to more search warrants and more evidence.

Amos has sealed cases as a juvenile, but Schaffer said it’s not likely it will count toward his criminal history.

"It probably won't be unsealed as to the public it doesn't mean the records won't come into play during Mr. Amos’ sentencing,” she said.

As for the defense, she said it looks like some legitimate self-defense occurred during the fight over the bicycle.

Schaffer also brought up some potential issues like the possibility of stale evidence. She said people’s memories fade and DNA doesn’t last forever on objects like Amos’ muddy shoes and backpack, which were mentioned in his arrest warrant.


