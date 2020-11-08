‘I'm going to live my life to the fullest’: Amputee sets out to help others like him | KOB 4
‘I'm going to live my life to the fullest’: Amputee sets out to help others like him

Ryan Laughlin
Created: November 08, 2020 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico man who has been through the wringer is helping others while also working on his own path to recovery.

At the beginning of the year, Kyle Stepp set out to do two things. 

"This year, I set two goals for myself. I said, I want to summit Wheeler Peak, you know our highest peak in New Mexico, and want to absolutely crush my first 100 mile bike race,” Stepp said.

Stepp, a self-described outdoorsman, was mountain biking at Angel Fire Oct. 17 when the incident took place.

 "I was coming down the mountain and I unfortunately lost control,” he said. 

The accident was so severe that Stepp had to undergo amputation on his leg.

"I remember hitting the ground and had this sense of adrenaline. Where life was telling me, like Kyle, you're the only person that knows what to do,” he said.

Stepp said he knew this day might come. At age 14, he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma, which had already progressed stage four. Back then he was presented with two choices: amputate his leg, or put in an internal prosthetic. The prosthetic would save his leg, but would be left vulnerable to injury if he stayed active. 

"I'm going to live my life to the fullest,” Stepp said. 

This isn’t the first time Stepp has made that decision. 

"It was, it was so hard. I kept asking myself why— why me? Why do I get to make it, and they don't?" he said.

Out of the nine childhood friends that Stepp met during his years of cancer treatment at the hospital, he was the only one who survived. 

"I committed my life to them. I committed my life to other kids that would have to endure and battle cancer, because no child should ever have to fight alone,” he said.

Stepp works for the Children’s Miracle Network, a group that raises money to help kids fighting cancer. Now, as he relearns how to do everything on one leg, he’s again preparing to help others go through what he’s going through. 

"We're launching a fund at UNM Hospitals, and we're raising money to help other kids, teens and young adults that experience an illness, or an injury of loss of limb—let's get you back to your favorite sport,” he said.

For Stepp, it’s an obligation to help others on the road to recovery.

"We have a responsibility to help others after you survive something, to help others have an easier fight than you did,” he said.

"Because when you go through hardship, it can sometimes be a gift. Because it gives you a different perspective on life that you would not have had otherwise,” he added.



 


