‘I've lost two sons’: Mother of murder victim and convicted murderer shares perspective

Her son Izaiah is facing new charges stemming from a stabbing at MDC last week. Court documents show Garcia stabbed Christopher Byers in the neck more than twenty times.

Byers is accused of killing Garcia’s half-brother, Thomas Nunn.

"I don't want him to die because he killed my son,” said Lyla Garcia. “I want him to go through the system and I want justice for my son. I want him to get prosecuted just like my son got prosecuted."

She claims she asked detectives and the district attorney’s office not to place her son in the same pod in MDC as Byers.

"The jail let this happen. How did you not know,” she said.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said, "No such request to our office was found and further, the housing of inmates is a decision that rests with the Metropolitan Detention Center."

KOB reached out to the county several times for an explanation on how the two inmates ended up in the same pod. A spokesperson said they have no comment at this time.