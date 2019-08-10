‘Love Beer, Hate Cancer’ happens Sunday at Marble

Patrick Hayes

August 10, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marble Brewery will host a special event on Sunday to benefit kids affected by cancer.



The third annual “Love Beer, Hate Cancer” event kicks off at 2 p.m. at the brewery’s downtown taproom.



Money raised from beer sales, T-shirt sales and a cornhole tournament will go to Camp Enchantment which takes kids affected by cancer camping in the mountains.



Camp counselor Kyle Stepp told KOB 4, “A little over 3 years ago we partnered with Marble Brewery to start this event. So tomorrow is going to be a packed day full of craft beer, live printed shirts, cornhole tournament but really to come together to make sure that our kids with cancer here in New Mexico have access to a summer camp just to be kids.”



According to Stepp, every summer, the program takes about 85 kids with cancer into the Manzano Mountains so they could interact with each other without worrying about their symptoms.



“They get to have a week in the mountains where no matter where they’re coming bald or with prosthetics or under chemo therapy or they’ve survived and want to come back every summer to celebrate life,” he said.



