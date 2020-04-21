‘The Voice’ winner Chevel Shepherd records virtual concert for San Juan regional Medical Center patients

San Juan County has seen a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases and many of those patients are being treated at SJRMC.

Bourgeois said the health care workers at SJRMC are living through a very challenging reality.

"I just read a comment earlier from one of our caregivers and it talked about all the emotions that she is dealing with, caring for patients in this circumstance where she knows their family can't be with them, and she can't be with her family or her friends as often as she would like either,” he said.

Hospital officials hope to air the concert late this week throughout the facility.

Chevel said the concert is the least she can do for her friends, neighbors and complete strangers who have helped make her music dreams come true.

"We'll get through it,” she said. “It might be a minute, but we'll get through it together as a strong state."

Chevel's virtual concert will air Friday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. at the San Juan Regional Medical Center on channel 58.