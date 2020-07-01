‘They’re barely making payroll’: Restaurant leaders worry about state rolling back reopening

“We never want to put any of our servers in this industry at risk,” said Leah Black, director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild. “This implementation of these fines is, it's really, you know, it's showing it's not us. It's like we have to follow the rules and so there has been a lot of pushback and the pushback I will say is a smaller percentage of people but man, are they really passionate so we are just asking for everyone to please just help us.”

“Texas and Arizona both got into trouble because there was no distancing. There was nothing going on in bars, and so I think they did get themselves in trouble,” Wight added.

Restaurants can risk closing for good and losing employees if the numbers don’t improve.

“It’s going to get harder and harder for them,” Wight said. “They're out of the PPP loan. They don't have money of their own to keep this start stopping and starting.”

“I know that people are like it's happy-go-lucky and it's about beer but really when we get down to the bottom line, all of these places, breweries, restaurants—they're all small businesses that are thriving because of you. When people aren't helping us, just know that if we go back to, no one's open anymore,” Black said.