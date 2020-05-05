‘We’re all in’: Downtown food hall moves forward with construction amid uncertainty

But even still, Baker is optimistic. The company’s Instagram account shows the historic Sears department building coming back to life with new awnings, lights and an overhaul inside.

"We are approximately 80% done with construction, so that means all the infrastructure is built all the walls are up all the kitchens are framed out, and all the lighting. The kitchen hoods are installed,” he said.

However, a business that was meant to bring people together is having to adapt early in order to comply with the governor’s social distancing rules.

"So I'd say a food hall is 180 degree opposite of what social distancing is about, so when we do open, we'll do some kind of soft open I'm sure,” Baker said.

Baker said the food hall will limit number of people allowed inside and do togo orders.

While Baker isn’t ready to release the names of vendors yet, he did drop a few hints.

"All of the vendors that are coming into the space are from Albuquerque, and that includes a pizza place, a smashed burger place, healthy green kind of grilled chicken type place, of course we have New Mexican, of course in the place is called 505 Central,” he said.