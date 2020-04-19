Luján keeps money edge in open US Senate race in New Mexico

Gavin Clarkson, a former U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs officials under President Donald Trump, raised $311,411 in contributions and reported having $173,107 cash-on-hand.

Elisa Martinez, the founder of an anti-abortion group in New Mexico, reported raising $163,111 after fanfare around her announcement about getting in the race. But she has burned through most of that amount and the total $318,000 she raised since joining the contest.

Her campaign reported just having $34,298 left in cash-on-hand.

The money disadvantage for Republicans illustrates the challenges the GOP faces in winning in a state that hasn’t had a Republican U.S. senator since Pete Domenici retired in 2009.

Two Republican candidates seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a seat that represents southern New Mexico have raised sizable amounts of money in a race that both parties are expected to target.

Torres Small won the historically conservative-leaning district in 2018 by fewer than 3,000 votes.