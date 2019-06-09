LULAC questions UNM's hiring practices

The group wants the Department of Justice, the state attorney general and the state auditor to look into it.

"We have too much leadership here that comes from the outside," said Dennis Montoya with LULAC. "It leaves an impression that there aren't opportunities here."

Members of the group say UNM abuses and discriminates against the Hispanic community.

"We are asking for our flagship university to be sensitive to our needs," Montoya said.

LULAC officials said they want a meeting with UNM and think the UNM Board of Regents should be elected by voters instead of appointed by the governor.

UNM officials told KOB 4 that they follow all state and federal laws in hiring practices, including recent executive searches:

“The University was made aware of the LULAC resolution late Friday afternoon. While there are a number of issues cited that will need closer examination prior to providing a full response, it is important to note that The University of New Mexico adheres to state and federal laws, as well as University policies, applicable to its hiring practices, including all recent executive searches. University leadership provided numerous opportunities for campus and community input throughout the search processes. Each search committee is representative of the University community, and all candidates are treated honestly and fairly. Over the past several months, UNM has been successful in hiring exceptionally talented and diverse leaders to advance its mission as a public research institution in service to New Mexico, our country and across the world.”