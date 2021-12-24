Luminarias light the way inside St. Therese Little Flower Church

“Like I said I've been doing it since I was young and it really resonates with people from multiple generations so I see people get very excited about it and I think that's why it's so important,” said Rosalinda Pacheco, confirmation student.

There are about 600 luminarias- each one set up and lit by confirmation students and other church volunteers. Each lantern with a handwritten name or message.

“We’re setting up luminarias for prayer intentions for ill or deceased or people going through a bad time,” said Marcos, confirmation student.

This tradition takes place at the church every year. While setting up the luminaria was a bit time-consuming they were ready just time for Christmas Eve mass.