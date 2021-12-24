Luminarias light the way inside St. Therese Little Flower Church | KOB 4
Luminarias light the way inside St. Therese Little Flower Church

Diana Castillo
Updated: December 24, 2021 06:36 PM
Created: December 24, 2021 06:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The St. Therese Little Flower Church in Albuquerque is continuing the luminaria tradition. But there's been some adjustments. 

It's a classic tradition- that a little bad weather couldn't keep away at St.Therese Little Flower Church. 

Instead of the luminarias being outside- now they are shining a path inside the church.

“Like I said I've been doing it since I was young and it really resonates with people from multiple generations so I see people get very excited about it and I think that's why it's so important,” said Rosalinda Pacheco, confirmation student.

There are about 600 luminarias- each one set up and lit by confirmation students and other church volunteers. Each lantern with a handwritten name or message. 

“We’re setting up luminarias for prayer intentions for ill or deceased or people going through a bad time,” said Marcos, confirmation student. 

This tradition takes place at the church every year. While setting up the luminaria was a bit time-consuming they were ready just time for Christmas Eve mass.


