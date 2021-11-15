MADD campaign promotes safe driving this holiday season

Maldonado explained in March of last year, she was hit by a drunk driver on her way home from an oil change. It happened in the middle of the day. Since then, her life has not been the same.

“He did not only impact my life but also the lives of my friends and family,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado's story is not rare. In fact, MADD said every 51 minutes someone is killed by a drunk driver. This year, they want to end that statistic.

“Don't make this someone's last holiday, we are all hoping to get home safe and celebrate with each other still in the time of the pandemic so we really want to keep each other safe make the right choice don't drive impaired this holiday season,” MADD New Mexico Director Lindsey Valdez said.

Instead, make a plan because driving under the influence will impact more than just your life.

“A lot of people like to think you decided what happens to you, you make your own choices. Which is true. But, we all have an impact on each other's lives and that man impacted my life that day,” Maldonado said.

Along with the Red Ribbon campaign, NMDOT announced they have received a grant to work with Uber to give away free rides this holiday season. They will be announcing the discount code for free rides next week.