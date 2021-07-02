MADD worries about potential crashes over holiday weekend

Lora Lee Ortiz's parents were hit in a head-on crash in 1982. Her mother suffered the most severe injuries.

"She had head injuries. Both of her arms were broken. Her pelvis, ribs were broken," Lora said. "Her jaws had to be wired shut. She was seriously hurt during the crash."

Ortiz's parents eventually recovered. But she wants people to know the risks of drinking and driving.

"It's frustrating that 40 years later, almost 40 years later, the same types of things are still happening here in New Mexico," she said. "It's really sad."