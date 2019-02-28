Woman arrested for Family Dollar murder no stranger to police
Marian Camacho
February 28, 2019 11:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police have arrested a woman for shooting and killing another woman outside of a Family Dollar store.
26-year-old Maiah Nicole Madrid-Schleicher has been charged with an open count of murder.
Police say she shot and killed Amanda Madrid outside of the Family Dollar on Central in southeast Albuquerque Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Madrid was inside the store with her girlfriend when they ran into Madrid-Schleicher. The complaint shows that they exchanged words outside of the store while getting into their cars and that's when shots were fired.
Madrid was declared dead at the scene.
A witness was able to provide officers with the license plate number to Madrid-Schleicher's truck as she drove away from the scene.
Police traced the plate to a residence and arrested Madrid-Schleicher. She is expected to go before a judge Thursday afternoon.
Madrid-Schleicher is no stranger to law enforcement. A search of her criminal history includes charges of battery on an officer and auto burglary among others.
A statement from probation and parole on a previous case said Madrid-Schleicher "has done miserable while on supervision and is no stranger to supervision." The statement also mentioned that she "should be incarcerated, as she is not a good candidate for probation."
February 28, 2019 11:09 AM
February 28, 2019 11:04 AM
