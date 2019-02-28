Woman arrested for Family Dollar murder no stranger to police

According to a criminal complaint, Madrid was inside the store with her girlfriend when they ran into Madrid-Schleicher. The complaint shows that they exchanged words outside of the store while getting into their cars and that's when shots were fired.

Madrid was declared dead at the scene.

A witness was able to provide officers with the license plate number to Madrid-Schleicher's truck as she drove away from the scene.

Police traced the plate to a residence and arrested Madrid-Schleicher. She is expected to go before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Madrid-Schleicher is no stranger to law enforcement. A search of her criminal history includes charges of battery on an officer and auto burglary among others.

A statement from probation and parole on a previous case said Madrid-Schleicher "has done miserable while on supervision and is no stranger to supervision." The statement also mentioned that she "should be incarcerated, as she is not a good candidate for probation."