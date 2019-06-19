Major construction underway at Winrock

"New Mexico's first true town center, community village," Sand said.

The new Winrock will be quite different, but the iconic pyramids will remain as a nod to the old Winrock.

The plan is to have a hotel, a 2-acre park, an apartment complex, restaurants and retail. Not only that, but medical services are also moving in.

"They bring about 750 patients a day, about a 1,000 people a day here," Sand said.

New Mexico Orthopaedics will be an anchor tenant at Winrock – they are expected to be moved in by the end of the year.

Sand said that access to healthcare along with green initiatives, like recycled water and fruit trees, will make Winrock one-of-a-kind.

Sand said the road they're working on will be complete by this fall. As for the park, that is expected to be finished in a year and a half.

Some of the new restaurants and shops have already opened up, and more are on the way.