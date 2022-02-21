Major crime spree suspect sought by APD

The suspect drove with the woman until the car ran out of gas in the area of the 7500 block of Willow Run Drive NE. The suspect left the car and the woman and proceeded to break into a home in the area. The homeowner heard a gunshot and a man yelling before sheltering his family upstairs as the suspect broke into the home and fled with the homeowner's white Honda. Officers responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. regarding this home invasion call and found the woman and the car in the area.

APD also detailed an account from BCSO deputies who were flagged down around 2:25 a.m. by women who said they were abducted from a gas station at Gibson and Carlisle while they were pumping gas. The women said the offender fired a gun at them before they were abducted.

APD responded around 3:20 a.m. to a home burglary in the 1000 block of Chama Street NE. The suspect injured the homeowner and barricaded himself in the garage before leaving with the homeowner's silver Toyota Prius.

Just east of the Chama Street home, officers found a white Honda suspected to be stolen from the Willow Run Drive home. Officers also located the silver Prius, which officers followed as it went the wrong way, westbound, on eastbound I-40.

Officers traveling westbound saw the suspect exit at Unser Boulevard with the Prius, which was last seen headed north from I-40 toward Fortuna.

APD is still searching for the Prius and is following up on leads about the suspect.

