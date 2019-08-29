Major delays on northbound I-25 due to crash at La Bajada
Christina Rodriguez
August 29, 2019 10:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A crash closed I-25 northbound on La Bajada, causing traffic to be backed up for miles.
Lanes were reopened around 9:30 a.m.
Information is limited at this time.
I-25 crash NB at La Bajada. This is the view looking SB. pic.twitter.com/mEtxSXaLsW— NMDOT (@NMDOT) August 29, 2019
