Major delays on northbound I-25 due to crash at La Bajada | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
August 29, 2019 10:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A crash closed I-25 northbound on La Bajada, causing traffic to be backed up for miles.

Lanes were reopened around 9:30 a.m. 

Information is limited at this time. 

Credits

Updated: August 29, 2019 10:16 AM
Created: August 29, 2019 09:06 AM

