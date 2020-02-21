Major players in movie industry to take part film conference in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Major players in movie industry to take part film conference in Albuquerque

Hawker Vanguard
Created: February 21, 2020 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico will be highlighted at a new conference for people in the film industry.

Deadline Hollywood will host Hot Spots, a conference that will highlight filming areas outside of California.

It will give studios and producers a chance to check out what New Mexico has to offer.

“I think it’s a beautiful win-win situation that is a perfect fit with New Mexico,” said Amber Dodson, Albuquerque Film Liaison. “We've got the weather and the mild climate that's needed for film.”

Warner Brothers, HBO, Lionsgate, CBS, Disney and Marvel are expected to take part in the conference, which is scheduled for March 7-9 at Hotel Chaco.


