Major software upgrade expected to improve weather forecasts

Forecasters here at KOB 4 use the GFS model, among others to create the daily forecast.

The recent upgrade was done in hopes to improve forecasts of: severe weather, winter storms and tropical cyclone intensity and track.

All that information takes major computer processing power.

"These are supercomputers that take up entire rooms," said Hergert. "It will improve the forecast model for both the sterm term 1 to 2 days as well as the long term 3 to 7 days," Hergert said.

The bottom line: KOB 4 forecasters and staff at NOAA will remain ever-alert for any threat to lives and property.

"We're very curious to see how well it performs during the summer here in New Mexico," Hergert said.