Major software upgrade expected to improve weather forecasts | KOB 4
Major software upgrade expected to improve weather forecasts

Eddie Garcia
June 17, 2019 07:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) flagship weather mode is undergoing a significant upgrade. 

Forecasters at the National Weather Service depend on multiple weather prediction computer models every day, but NOAA's flagship model is called the Global Forecast System, or the GFS. 

"The GFS model is a global scale forecast model that we use here at the National Weather Service," said Randall Hergert, forecaster at the Albuquerque National Weather Service. "It gives us a sense of what large-scale weather patterns we can expect over the next 1 to 7 days." 

Forecasters here at KOB 4 use the GFS model, among others to create the daily forecast. 

The recent upgrade was done in hopes to improve forecasts of: severe weather, winter storms and tropical cyclone intensity and track. 

All that information takes major computer processing power. 

"These are supercomputers that take up entire rooms," said Hergert. "It will improve the forecast model for both the sterm term 1 to 2 days as well as the long term 3 to 7 days," Hergert said. 

The bottom line: KOB 4 forecasters and staff at NOAA will remain ever-alert for any threat to lives and property.

"We're very curious to see how well it performs during the summer here in New Mexico," Hergert said. 

Eddie Garcia


Updated: June 17, 2019 07:43 PM
Created: June 17, 2019 03:11 PM

