Major winter storm set to hit New Mexico beginning Tuesday

KOB 4
Updated: January 31, 2022 02:25 PM
Created: January 31, 2022 01:43 PM
NEW MEXICO – New Mexico is set to get hit with the most widespread and severe winter weather event of the season so far, starting Tuesday.
Snow will begin to fall Tuesday night across northwest and north-central New Mexico and expand southward Wednesday and into Wednesday night.
Early forecasts indicate the greatest snow accumulations are expected in the northern and Sandia and Manzano mountains, as well as the adjacent highlands and areas along the Continental Divide.
After the storm rolls through, arctic temperatures are expected in the region Wednesday and Thursday with wind chills as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts of the state.
Travel will be very difficult to impossible, as areas of blowing snow may produce whiteout conditions. Road closures are also likely. Statewide road condition updates can be found by clicking here.
Eddie Garcia tracked the storm in his full forecast.
If you're on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.
The Weather App features comprehensive forecasts, current conditions, interactive radar and live storm tracking for all of New Mexico. The app also automatically alerts you about severe weather for your favorite saved location or the current location of your phone.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company