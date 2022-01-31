Major winter storm set to hit New Mexico beginning Tuesday | KOB 4
Major winter storm set to hit New Mexico beginning Tuesday

KOB 4
Updated: January 31, 2022 02:25 PM
Created: January 31, 2022 01:43 PM

NEW MEXICO – New Mexico is set to get hit with the most widespread and severe winter weather event of the season so far, starting Tuesday. 

Snow will begin to fall Tuesday night across northwest and north-central New Mexico and expand southward Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

Early forecasts indicate the greatest snow accumulations are expected in the northern and Sandia and Manzano mountains, as well as the adjacent highlands and areas along the Continental Divide. 

After the storm rolls through, arctic temperatures are expected in the region Wednesday and Thursday with wind chills as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts of the state. 

Travel will be very difficult to impossible, as areas of blowing snow may produce whiteout conditions. Road closures are also likely. Statewide road condition updates can be found by clicking here

Eddie Garcia tracked the storm in his full forecast.

