Make-A-Wish gives private jet ride to New Mexico kids
Christina Rodriguez
May 25, 2019 12:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of New Mexico kids fighting major illnesses got a birds-eye view of the state on a rainbow-colored private jet.
The Dream Chaser 5 is a Learjet that is part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, working alongside the International Jet Aviation to grant wishes to kids.
The jet itself plays an important role – not just to show that the sky is the limit, but raising awareness about Make-A-Wish.
"It's just a chance to give them something fun to do," said Sara Lister, president of Make-A-Wish New Mexico. "To take them away from medical appointments, doctors visits, and let them be kids again."
She said every week they grant travel wishes across the country and sometimes across the world.
