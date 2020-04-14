Make-A-Wish teen gives back to health care workers

“He had a lot of cancer. Treatment started immediately,” said Tom Neale, Sam’s father.

Sam’s father was so pleased to announce when his son went into remission.

"I just want to say how proud we are of Sam. He was such a trooper through his treatment and was so strong and kept his sense of humor,” Tom said.

"Nurses and doctors were just so great that I felt like I should help them during the pandemic,” Sam said.

Sam’s wish was to give back to health care workers.

"I kind of wanted to help the people who helped me,” he said.

Sam’s wish helped create 100 kits for health care workers.

"So with the care packages, we wanted to help them readjust back into life into home,” he said.

The kits were filled with hard-to-find hygiene items and gift cards to local restaurants.

"I think we've received almost 50 gift cards to restaurants,” Sam said.

Sam is asking others to participate in his wish by donating items.

"We are just so proud of him that he could choose a wish for himself and from the get-go he wanted to do something for others,” said Sam’s father. “As a father, it just makes my heart sing that I've got this amazing young man that's making these kinds of choices so early in life."