Make Merry Project hosts toy, book drive for needy families

"It's been overwhelming. I had one mom let me know that she's a single mom. The family is homeless, and she's supporting 11 children all together, and she would not have the means to have Christmas at all, so hearing stories like these, it's really been overwhelming. It's been a dream come true,” Gravelle said.

Gravelle, who worked as a local event planner, came up with the idea for the Make Merry Project after losing all her business when COVID canceled in-person events. She said it’s been such a success that the project will return next year.

"My fingers are crossed that we are COVID- free by next December, so we can expand this event to serve more families and we're also planning on expanding to Santa Fe next year and serving the Santa Fe Public School District as well. So we're looking to bring as much joy through the holidays with the Make Merry Project,” she said.

To donate to the project, click here.