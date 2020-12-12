Make Merry Project hosts toy, book drive for needy families

Kai Porter
Updated: December 12, 2020 09:27 PM
Created: December 12, 2020 07:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Christmas arrived early at the Salt Yard East on Osuna Road Saturday Morning.
Tiffany Gravelle, founder of the Make Merry Project, organized a book and toy drive for families experiencing homelessness, where parents were able to pick out a toy, a book, and a stocking stuffer for their kids.
"So they actually get to come in and select their items, and we have gift wrap going on, and we have hot cocoa. It's been an amazing day,” Gravelle said.
Gravelle said they surpassed their goal of collecting 750 toys and gifts and ended up collecting 875 items total, which she expects will serve about 255 families.
"It's been overwhelming. I had one mom let me know that she's a single mom. The family is homeless, and she's supporting 11 children all together, and she would not have the means to have Christmas at all, so hearing stories like these, it's really been overwhelming. It's been a dream come true,” Gravelle said.
Gravelle, who worked as a local event planner, came up with the idea for the Make Merry Project after losing all her business when COVID canceled in-person events. She said it’s been such a success that the project will return next year.
"My fingers are crossed that we are COVID- free by next December, so we can expand this event to serve more families and we're also planning on expanding to Santa Fe next year and serving the Santa Fe Public School District as well. So we're looking to bring as much joy through the holidays with the Make Merry Project,” she said.
To donate to the project, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company