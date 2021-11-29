'Make Merry Project' returns to help families with gifts

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 29, 2021 10:22 PM
Created: November 29, 2021 08:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The "Make Merry Project" is back at it again, helping families who might not have any gifts under the tree this year.
The La Cueva dance team was out Monday collecting donations. They take any unwrapped new toys, books or stocking stuffers.
“The last couple of years we've been having with COVID we haven't been able to do the volunteer work that we generally like to do and it's nice to know that these kids who get gifts can also make sure other kids in the community can have some sort of holiday celebration,” said Yvonne Schafer head coach of La Cueva dance team.
Last year, the "Make Merry Project" helped 750 families. Their goal this year is 1,500.
They'll be out collecting gifts tomorrow evening, Nov. 30 at the La Cueva girl's basketball games.
