Making History: Brook Bassan creates female majority for city council for the first time

District 4 councilor-elect Brook Bassan said the landmark moment added to her victory.

“Well, I think that, you know, our society is evolving and clearly that’s—this is a big implication of it,” Bassan said.

Brook Bassan, the life-long Albuquerque native, will be the councilor that makes the city council a female majority.

"As a mom and as a volunteer in our community, I think that it's also something that we're nurturing, but we also are ready to step up and try and fix the problems that maybe in past decades was not something that was the place that people had the strength and ability to do,” Bassan said.

Bassan said reducing crime will be her priority as a councilwoman.

The new council will go into effect after the new year.