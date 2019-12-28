Making sense of the census: How census data could impact funding for community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–The U.S. Census Bureau will begin collecting data for the 2020 census starting April and how people answer the census questions could mean the difference of more funding in the community.

“Communities like Albuquerque benefit from an accurate census count because a lot of those programs are programs that are utilized within the Albuquerque community and so for example, your school lunch program. If you don't have an accurate count of the children in your neighborhood and your community, then that funding might be cut and so as a result children might not have access to school lunch in their school,” said Brandale Mills, census media specialist.