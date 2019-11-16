Making sense of the census: What questions will be asked on the 2020 census? | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Making sense of the census: What questions will be asked on the 2020 census?

Joy Wang
Created: November 16, 2019 09:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The U.S. Census Bureau will start collecting data for the 2020 census in February.

The census will ask families to provide information like name, birthdate, address and how many people live in each household.

Advertisement

The census will not ask people about their citizenship.

“Census data is not directly shared with any government agency. The census takes the data and does statistics and cumulative analysis and that analysis is then available to the public and to other government agencies,” said Sue Linder Linsley, assistant regional census manager.

Linsley said the agency takes measures to protect people’s identities.

“We are very careful to make sure that no one person or one household can be identified,” she said.

Census information is encrypted. Federal officials said the system it four to six times more secure than the average bank.

“The census data first and foremost helps set the representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and also determines the allocation in billions of federal funds each year,” Linsley said.

If people do not fill out the census, a census taker might go to people’s homes to try and help. Linsley said people should look for valid identification from census takers.

“They should have a census badge. They should have census identified equipment with them,” she said.

U.S. Census Bureau officials said the collected information could impact the community.

“You want to make sure that you're counted, your neighbors are counted so that your community gets their fair share of the federal money that’s being distributed,” Linsley said.

For more information about the census, click here.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque family mourns woman who was killed by suspected drunk driver
Albuquerque family mourns woman who was killed by suspected drunk driver
District: ‘Mistake’ to ask student to remove flag from car
District: ‘Mistake’ to ask student to remove flag from car
Police investigate death of female on Albuquerque's West Side
Police investigate death of female on Albuquerque's West Side
Family claims teacher's aide left bruises on boy with special needs
Family claims teacher's aide left bruises on boy with special needs
Community raises funds to help homeless Roswell man pay medical bills
Community raises funds to help homeless Roswell man pay medical bills
Advertisement


City officials to ask state lawmakers for helping fighting crime, homelessness
City officials to ask state lawmakers for helping fighting crime, homelessness
Making sense of the census: What questions will be asked on the 2020 census?
Making sense of the census: What questions will be asked on the 2020 census?
12-year-old girl battles rare blood disease
12-year-old girl battles rare blood disease
Letter carriers partner with local food bank to host food drive
Letter carriers partner with local food bank to host food drive
Family claims teacher's aide left bruises on boy with special needs
Family claims teacher's aide left bruises on boy with special needs