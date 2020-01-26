Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Created: January 26, 2020 10:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A male who was shot early Sunday morning died at UNM Hospital, according to police. 

Police were called to the area of 4th and Central just before 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot. The age of the victim has not been released.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.


Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
