Man accused in Pokemon Go murder case makes brief court appearance

Kai Porter
Updated: September 15, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: September 15, 2020 03:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The teenager who is accused of killing a young woman who was playing Pokemon Go at an Albuquerque park in 2019 appeared in court Tuesday.
The court wasn’t able to get a hold of Garcia’s private defense attorney, so the judge rescheduled his first appearance for Wednesday.
Garcia is also charged with the murder of 17-year-old Sean Markey.
Police believe Garcia shot Markey at a high school homecoming party in the Northeast Heights.
He is being held pending a trial in that case.
