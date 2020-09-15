Man accused in Pokemon Go murder case makes brief court appearance | KOB 4
Man accused in Pokemon Go murder case makes brief court appearance

Kai Porter
Updated: September 15, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: September 15, 2020 03:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The teenager who is accused of killing a young woman who was playing Pokemon Go at an Albuquerque park in 2019 appeared in court Tuesday.

Izaiah Garcia is charged with the murder of Cayla Compos.

The court wasn’t able to get a hold of Garcia’s private defense attorney, so the judge rescheduled his first appearance for Wednesday.

Garcia is also charged with the murder of 17-year-old Sean Markey.

Police believe Garcia shot Markey at a high school homecoming party in the Northeast Heights.

He is being held pending a trial in that case.
 


