Man accused of abusing dogs
Joy Wang
September 20, 2019 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of abusing two dogs was released from jail as he awaits formal charges to be filed.
Investigators believe Andrew Ruiz, 44, was using the dogs for fighting.
Court documents state that Ruiz left his two dogs with someone who lived at a home in the South Valley.
One dog was found chained with "multiple scars on his head, legs and neck." The other dog was found "also severely injured" with “scarring” all over its body.
Both dogs were taken to the vet, where they were euthanized.
This district attorney will have to prove probable cause in November for formal charges to be filed.
Credits
Updated: September 20, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: September 20, 2019 05:00 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved