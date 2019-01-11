Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Brittany Costello
January 11, 2019 07:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Orlando Johnson, who is accused of beating his girlfriend to death, will remain in jail pending trial.
According to documents, Johnson was in the motel room when the victim, Sallyann Ulibarri, was struggling to breathe.
Multiple witnesses said Ulibarri reached out to them on the night of the beating. They said she was fearful for her life.
During a hearing Friday, detective Jeff Jones described what the room looked like when he arrived Sunday.
“There were multiple areas of blood in the room. I believe there was blood in the bathroom. There was an oval imprint in the wall by the bathroom. I was told there was hair and blood inside the bathroom door and that the bathroom door itself was fractured, he said.
Ulibarri was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries.
She was eventually taken off life support.
Johnson is now facing an open count of murder.
