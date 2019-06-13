Man accused of causing daughter's death allowed to move out of state
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of causing his 11-month-old daughter's death will be allowed to move out of state while he awaits trial despite objections from prosecutors.
According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, a judge granted Kevin Moses Johnson's request modify his conditions of release.
Johnson's lawyer stated that his client is "essentially homeless" and has "little family support in Albuquerque."
The motion says Johnson has been contact with his grandmother who lives in the Philadelphia area.
Johnson's daughter died in April at a motel on San Mateo near Prospect.
Johnson initially told police that his daughter died after falling into the pool. However, he changed his story and said he put the baby in a car seat, buckled the lap restraints and placed the car seat on the toilet in the bathroom.
He said he then turned the shower on to steam the room because the baby was suffering from a respiratory infection.
Johnson said he fell asleep, woke up several hours later and found the baby face down in the bathtub.
According to the criminal complaint, he said he "lied about what happened" because he did not want people to think he killed his daughter.
