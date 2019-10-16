Man accused of covering up double homicide will remain in jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of helping cover up the murders of two teenager will stay behind bars pending trial.
Stephan Goldman Sr. is accused of destroying the car and guns used during the murders of 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Colin Romero.
On Wednesday, Chief Judge Stan Whitaker ordered the 43-year-old Goldman Sr. to be held without bond until his case over.
"Under the circumstances of this case, I think there's clear and convincing evidence that you present yourself as a danger to the community and will be held accordingly until the case is fully resolved,” said Whitaker.
There was a lot of back-and-forth during Wednesday’s hearing.
At first, Goldman Sr.’s attorney wanted to reschedule the hearing until he had time to review all the evidence that prosecutors planned on presenting.
The judge denied that motion but did give the defense time to listen to the jail calls before moving forward.
Prosecutors called on an Albuquerque police detective to go over the facts of the case while detailing Goldman Sr.’s criminal history and an incident where he allegedly traveled out of state to intimidate a witness.
The defense argued that the only conviction against Goldman Sr. was more than 20 years ago and the current charges are both 4th degree felonies.
Still, the judge said the jail calls and allegations are too severe and ordered him behind bars pending trial.
Goldman Sr.’s next court date will depend on whether he gets indicted later this week.
