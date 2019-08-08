Man accused of disposing of dog's body after woman allegedly threw it out of window
Joshua Panas
August 08, 2019 12:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is facing charges after police said he dumped the body of a dog in a dumpster after a woman allegedly threw it out of her third-story apartment window.
A witness told an officer that the woman's husband, Wesley Scott, grab the dog, named Turkey Melt, from the sidewalk, drag it to a nearby dumpster and throw it inside.
An officer said he reviewed surveillance video that showed Scott grab onto Turkey Melt's back legs and drag him to an alley.
According to a criminal complaint, the witness asked Scott if he was trying to destroy evidence.
The complaint said Scott simply waved at the witness.
Scott is charged with tampering with evidence and improper disposal of an animal.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: August 08, 2019 12:10 PM
Created: August 08, 2019 11:15 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved