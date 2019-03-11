Man accused of firing at vehicle, narrowly missing 3-year-old girl
Kassi Nelson
March 11, 2019 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man has been arrested for shooting at a car in an apparent case of road rage.
According to a criminal complaint, Michael Baitz, 25, shot at the truck while driving on Atrisco near Central on Sunday.
The person who was driving the other car had a three-year-old child inside the vehicle, but neither was hurt.
“The potential for injuring a child is just so much greater,” said Gilbert Gallegos, spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department. “We would caution anyone to remove yourself from that situation as best you can.”
Baitz has a criminal history.
In Dec. 2017, he was arrested for the killing of Benjamin Maldonado.
He took a plea deal and was out on probation.
Gallegos said this incident should serve as a lesson for drivers. He warned that you never know who is behind the wheel of another car.
They just commit crime after crime dangerous crimes, you know,” Gallegos said. “They won't hesitate to use a gun.
Credits
Updated: March 11, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: March 11, 2019 04:01 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved