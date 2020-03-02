Man accused of firing shots near Albuquerque school to remain behind bars pending trial

During Monday’s hearing, Taylor's defense attorney talked about the teenager's background.

He has a job, graduated from Highland High school, and hasn't been in trouble before.

Taylor’s attorney tried to convince the judge that his client can follow directors.

However, that was a sticking point for the state.

“He was told to carry out this hit and he did, because somebody ordered it,” the prosecutor said.

Judge Daniel Gallegos agreed.

"You knew that when you drove out there that day if everything went right with your plan there would be two dead bodies,” Gallegos told Taylor.

He went on to say that he didn’t believe Taylor would follow the court’s orders, and ordered him to remain in jail pending trial.

Upon hearing the ruling, Taylor was seen getting emotional, dropping his head into this hands and sinking in his chair.

