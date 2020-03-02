Man accused of firing shots near Albuquerque school to remain behind bars pending trial | KOB 4
Man accused of firing shots near Albuquerque school to remain behind bars pending trial

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 02, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: March 02, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who is accused of firing 30 shots near Wilson Middle school appeared in court Monday to learn if he would remain in jail pending trial.

Daricus Taylor, 19, turned himself in and reportedly admitted to authorities that he is part of a gang. 

The prosecution claims Taylor was ordered to carry out a hit on two people, known as Puma and Shaq.

They say he drove by a smoke shop with two other people in the car and unloaded all his ammunition at the business, believe Puma and Shaq were at the store.

During Monday’s hearing, Taylor's defense attorney talked about the teenager's background. 

He has a job, graduated from Highland High school, and hasn't been in trouble before.

Taylor’s attorney tried to convince the judge that his client can follow directors.

However, that was a sticking point for the state.

“He was told to carry out this hit and he did, because somebody ordered it,” the prosecutor said.

Judge Daniel Gallegos agreed.

"You knew that when you drove out there that day if everything went right with your plan there would be two dead bodies,” Gallegos told Taylor.

He went on to say that he didn’t believe Taylor would follow the court’s orders, and ordered him to remain in jail pending trial.

Upon hearing the ruling, Taylor was seen getting emotional, dropping his head into this hands and sinking in his chair.
 


