Man accused of helping cover up murders could be held pending trial
Kai Porter
October 11, 2019 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of helping cover up the murders of two teenagers appeared in court Friday.
Stephen Goldman Sr. is accused of getting rid of a car that was used to transport the bodies of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef.
Prosecutors have filed a preventative detention motion to keep Goldman senior in jail pending a trial.
Goldman’s attorney does not believe his client should remain in jail.
“I am dismayed that, personally, just for media attention they filed a preventative on my client given the nature of the charges," said
Goldman is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence.
A district court judge will now decide if Goldman Sr. will remain locked up before he goes to trial.
Julio Fabian Alemntero, 15, is the only person charged with murder.
However, several other people have been implicated in the murders.
Prosecutors believe Stephen "Calypso" Goldman, who is Goldman Sr.’s son, and Jimmie "Flex" Atkins also took part in the murders.
Anthony Aragon is also charged with two counts of tampering with evidence.
