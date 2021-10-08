Man accused of helping cover up murders takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Friday, Stephen Goldman Sr. took a plea deal for his involvement in the 2018 murders of two Albuquerque teens. Goldman Sr. pled guilty to two charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Collin Romero, 15, and his best friend Ahmed Lateef, 14, were murdered in December of 2018. Their bodies were found on a mesa west of Rio Rancho after they had been beaten and shot multiple times.