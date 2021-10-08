Man accused of helping cover up murders takes plea deal

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Friday, Stephen Goldman Sr. took a plea deal for his involvement in the 2018 murders of two Albuquerque teens. Goldman Sr. pled guilty to two charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.
Collin Romero, 15, and his best friend Ahmed Lateef, 14, were murdered in December of 2018. Their bodies were found on a mesa west of Rio Rancho after they had been beaten and shot multiple times.
Three men are facing charges for their murder. Stephen Goldman Junior, Jimmie Atkins, and Julio Almentero are accused of killing both teens. Anthony Aragon is also facing charges in this case – he's accused of helping those men bury their bodies.
Goldman Sr. was accused of helping his son get rid of the car used in the murder. On Friday, the judge set sentencing 45 days out. For those charges, the max sentence is 4.5 years.
Goldman Sr. has been in custody for close to two years already. Meanwhile, the main suspects in this case are expected to go to trial in February.
