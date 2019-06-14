Man accused of kidnapping, raping girlfriend goes missing
June 14, 2019 09:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who is accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend has violated his conditions of release, according Michael Patrick, spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.
Police say Joseph Wichapa held his girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her to have sex with him because he thought she was cheating on him.
District Court Judge Nan Nash denied the state's motion for pretrial detention. Judge Nash said the "evidence presented is insufficient to meet its burden of clear and convincing evidence for the court to find that the defendant poses a threat to the safety of any person."
According to Patrick, Wichapa has since disappeared.
Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke Wichapa's conditions of release.
