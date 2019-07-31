Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint

Kai Porter
July 31, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man is charged with kidnapping and raping a woman.

Advertisement

The alleged victim told detectives she had just finished work at the Subway on Central near Rio Grande when a man approached her in the parking lot, pulled out a knife and told her to get in her car.

She told investigators the man, later identified as Darius Gonzales, drove her car to a different location and raped her at gunpoint inside her car.

The woman told police that Gonzales told her “Now you have my DNA, I know you'll call the cops and I know I'm going to jail."

Detectives didn't identify Gonzales as the suspect until DNA results from the APD crime lab came back nearly five months later.

Gonzales was already a convicted sex offender and had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Gonzales made his first court appearance Wednesday. The district attorney’s office has filed a motion for pretrial detention, which will be decided on at a later date. 

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: July 31, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: July 31, 2019 04:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter
Jerred Holguin
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Search for missing person prompts State Park closure
Search for missing person prompts State Park closure
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping teenager
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping teenager
Advertisement




Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
FBI to hold diversity recruitment event in Albuquerque
FBI to hold diversity recruitment event in Albuquerque
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping teenager
Sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping teenager
Senate candidate in New Mexico releases tax returns
Senate candidate in New Mexico releases tax returns
Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter
Jerred Holguin