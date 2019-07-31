Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint

The woman told police that Gonzales told her “Now you have my DNA, I know you'll call the cops and I know I'm going to jail."

Detectives didn't identify Gonzales as the suspect until DNA results from the APD crime lab came back nearly five months later.

Gonzales was already a convicted sex offender and had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Gonzales made his first court appearance Wednesday. The district attorney’s office has filed a motion for pretrial detention, which will be decided on at a later date.