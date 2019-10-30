Man accused of killed Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 30, 2019 02:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man who was arrested for killing Sandia High School student Sean Markey has been implicated in the death of Cayla Campos.
She was shot and killed while playing Pokemon Go at Bianchetti Park.
In a motion to keep Izaiah Garcia locked up pending trial, prosecutors allege Garcia was involved in a robbery before shooting into a car, hitting Campos.
He was linked to the crime when neighbors identified Garcia as the driver of a red Pontiact that was seen at the park.
Garcia is expected to appear in court on an unrelated case Thursday. His pretrial detention hearing for the case involving Markey is scheduled for Nov. 11.
He has not yet been charged in the Pokemon Go case.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company