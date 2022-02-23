Man accused of killing 2 cousins in West Side crash accepts plea deal

For the family of Kayden and Jakob, it's been a long time coming. KOB 4 last met with them during a vigil over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"It angers me when people say 'they died in an accident.” You know, to me, it was no accident. It was avoidable,” said Priscilla Padilla, Kayden and Jakob's grandmother.

Police say Martinez was driving almost 100 mph when the crash happened. The last three years have been painful for the Montoya family, especially knowing Martinez has been out of jail pending trial.

"Mr. Martinez, how do you plea to the charges of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving, and great bodily harm by vehicle reckless driving?” said the judge.

“No contest,” said Martinez.

The no-contest plea comes with a possible sentence of 4 years to 18 years, but that won't be decided until a later date.

Martinez will remain out of custody until then.