Man accused of killing 4-year-old boy to be held pending trial | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man accused of killing 4-year-old boy to be held pending trial

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 24, 2020 05:53 PM
Created: February 24, 2020 04:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of killing a four-year-old boy was never supposed to be alone with the child, according to prosecutors.

Zerrick Marquez appeared in court Monday. He’s charged with the death of James Dunklee Cruz.

Advertisement

In court, it was revealed that CYFD was trying to protect the child. Part of the plan said that Marquez should not have contact with James.

However, police said Marquez was left alone with James when the boy suffered fatal injuries.

Court documents show Marquez claimed he fell onto the boy— kneeing him in the chest.

But the judge pointed out that doctors say the long list of injuries suffered by James were inconsistent with Marquez's story. Police also said Marquez had a bruised and swollen hand. He first told police that he got hurt in a fight at work. He later said he punched a car when he learned James had died.

Judge Daniel Ramczyk said Marquez's changing stories - and evidence of an anger problem was enough to show he's dangerous. He ordered Marquez to be held pending trial.

CYFD released the following statement following questions about this case:

CYFD tries to maintain as much contact as possible with a biological parent after they agree to a safety plan with regular, scheduled and unscheduled check-ins. We work with our own investigators and law enforcement partners if we cannot find someone or they are not following a plan.

Any safety plan is a formal agreement between the parent and CYFD, which must be followed. If a parent is unable or unwilling to follow a safety plan, we reassess and look at whether additional support may be necessary or when it’s in the best interest of the child, removal of the child. - Charlie Moore-Pabst, CYFD deputy public information officer


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings
APD addresses Albuquerque’s violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old boy found safe
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old boy found safe
New Mexico State Police Officer kills suspect in chase
New Mexico State Police Officer kills suspect in chase
First complaint filed with New Mexico ethics commission
First complaint filed with New Mexico ethics commission
Advertisement


ABQ 4WARD: State officials take steps to lower recidivism rate
ABQ 4WARD: State officials take steps to lower recidivism rate
Woman claims she was nearly a victim of rape after man handcuffed her
Woman claims she was nearly a victim of rape after man handcuffed her
Neighbor records arrest of man accused of kidnapping son
Neighbor records arrest of man accused of kidnapping son
Man accused of killing 4-year-old boy to be held pending trial
Man accused of killing 4-year-old boy to be held pending trial
Tax filers should beware of 'ghost preparers'
Tax filers should beware of 'ghost preparers'