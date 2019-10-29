Man accused of killing 5-year-old girl will be held pending trial | KOB 4
Man accused of killing 5-year-old girl will be held pending trial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 29, 2019 12:03 PM
Created: October 29, 2019 10:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Malcolm Torres faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada. In a federal hearing Tuesday, a judge ruled to hold Torres in jail pending trial. 

Torres was arrested over the weekend, after being released from jail on non-related DWI charges. The indictment paperwork does not say why prosecutors believe he killed Renezmae.

Torres was the last person to see Calzada before her body was found in the Rio Grande Sept. 11. He was arrested in Pojoaque Pueblo, New Mexico.

Torres was arrested in 2018 for driving while intoxicated in Albuquerque. In the same year, he was also charged with beating a household member. The charges were eventually dropped.


