Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial

Lymon claims he shot officer Webster during a traffic stop in October 2015 because he feared for his life.

The prosecutor pointed out that Lymon made prior statements denying that he shot officer Webster – which he now admits to doing.

The prosecutor also went frame-by-frame through officer Webster’s lapel camera video that captured the shooting.

He questioned why Lymon says he felt threatened when officer Webster was no longer holding his gun.

“So I’m going to tell an officer I’m scared because he’s pointing a gun at my face? That makes no sense,” Lymon said to the prosecutor who asked why Lymon didn’t ask cry out for help.

Following Lymon's testimony, the defense rested its case.

Closing arguments are scheduled to take place on Friday.