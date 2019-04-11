Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Kai Porter
April 11, 2019 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of killing an Albuquerque police officer returned to the stand after the judge refused to declare a mistrial.
Davon Lymon was, at times, argumentative as the prosecutor cross-examined him, and attempted to poke holes in self-defense theory.
“I did what I did because I was in fear for my life, there’s no other things to say about it,” Lymon said. “You can say what you want, you can ask what you want but that’s the bottom line, I was terrified I was going to die.”
Lymon claims he shot officer Webster during a traffic stop in October 2015 because he feared for his life.
The prosecutor pointed out that Lymon made prior statements denying that he shot officer Webster – which he now admits to doing.
The prosecutor also went frame-by-frame through officer Webster’s lapel camera video that captured the shooting.
He questioned why Lymon says he felt threatened when officer Webster was no longer holding his gun.
“So I’m going to tell an officer I’m scared because he’s pointing a gun at my face? That makes no sense,” Lymon said to the prosecutor who asked why Lymon didn’t ask cry out for help.
Following Lymon's testimony, the defense rested its case.
Closing arguments are scheduled to take place on Friday.
