Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial

Kai Porter
April 11, 2019 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of killing an Albuquerque police officer returned to the stand after the judge refused to declare a mistrial.

Advertisement

Davon Lymon was, at times, argumentative as the prosecutor cross-examined him, and attempted to poke holes in self-defense theory.

“I did what I did because I was in fear for my life, there’s no other things to say about it,” Lymon said. “You can say what you want, you can ask what you want but that’s the bottom line, I was terrified I was going to die.”

Lymon claims he shot officer Webster during a traffic stop in October 2015 because he feared for his life.

The prosecutor pointed out that Lymon made prior statements denying that he shot officer Webster – which he now admits to doing.

The prosecutor also went frame-by-frame through officer Webster’s lapel camera video that captured the shooting.

He questioned why Lymon says he felt threatened when officer Webster was no longer holding his gun.

“So I’m going to tell an officer I’m scared because he’s pointing a gun at my face? That makes no sense,” Lymon said to the prosecutor who asked why Lymon didn’t ask cry out for help.

Following Lymon's testimony, the defense rested its case.

Closing arguments are scheduled to take place on Friday.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: April 11, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: April 11, 2019 03:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Witnesses heard suspect yell 'Kill the dog'
Chubs was run over on Monday in northwest Albuquerque. He later died at a local animal hospital.
Person found shot, killed inside a car in southeast Albuquerque
Person found shot, killed inside a car in southeast Albuquerque
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Judge denies mistrial request in case of accused cop killer
Judge denies mistrial request in case of accused cop killer
Advertisement




Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Gas line break closes stretch of Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho
Gas line break closes stretch of Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho
Hearing delayed for man implicated in deaths of two Albuquerque teenagers
Hearing delayed for man implicated in deaths of two Albuquerque teenagers
Police: Witnesses heard suspect yell 'Kill the dog'
Chubs was run over on Monday in northwest Albuquerque. He later died at a local animal hospital.
Four Corners airport hopes to bring back commercial air travel
Four Corners airport hopes to bring back commercial air travel