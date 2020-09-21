Man accused of killing girlfriend with car to appear before judge

Garcia’s dad said they all got into a verbal argument when he arrived, then he threatened Mentz with a stun gun. That’s when Mentz pulled out a knife.

Garcia’s dad was able to get his daughter and her kids in his van then drove off. Mentz subsequently crashed head-on into the van down the street. Afterwards, Garcia and her dad jumped onto the running boards of Mentz’s vehicle as he drove away. Garcia then fell off the side of the car and was killed.

According to the criminal complaint, Mentz denied intentionally running over his girlfriend and said “…he thought Brandi died from hitting her head after he slammed the breaks on and she fell off his vehicle.”

The documents also revealed that Mentz and Garcia had been dating for about a year and had been fighting a lot over the last two months.